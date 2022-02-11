KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is time to put the fun in fundraiser.

Tailgate for a Cause was created to bring the ones who love to have a good time and help others come together.

They hold various events around various UT sporting events including football, baseball, and now basketball.

On Saturday, Feb. 26 Tailgate for a Cause is holding an event at Calhoun’s on the River, getting ready to cheer on the Vols against Auburn. The event will have free beer, a guest speaker, and complimentary food.

Tailgate for a Cause asks for a small donation to benefit their non-profit of choice.

All donations and proceeds on Feb. 26 will benefit the Infinite Warrior Foundation.

IWF was created by a military veteran and his wife to provide resources, aid, and support for the men and women who return home after war.

Born out of a personal and close to heart story, Theresa Botts and her husband, spend their time assisting with unmet physical and psychological needs of veterans. They ensure much of their focus is towards suicide prevention for both men and women.

For more information on this upcoming fundraiser, visit their events page.