KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As we enter a new season of fun, family, and football, make sure you’re prepared and ready for the best tailgates yet.

From steaks to burgers to chicken wings, this seasoning will give you and your football fan guests a taste they won’t get enough of.

Dale’s Seasoning, founded in the 1940s, has gone on to become a household name seasoning all over the country. The seasoning was first released as a house marinade sauce in a Birmingham, AL restaurant, Cellar’s.

Today, Dale’s Sauces, Inc. has expanded from just a family recipe to a big box store item.

Dales seasoning can be used on all kinds of meals whether when preparing or after. For those with dietary restrictions, Dale’s is 100 percent gluten-free and has reduced sodium options.

If you are unsure where to start, Dale’s has a full list of recipes you can try out with your friends and family. Click here for the best gameday options.

Food City and Living East Tennessee are happy to be bringing you the flavor all year long.







Bacon Wrapped Lil' Smokies







Dale's Swiss Mushroom Burger









Dale's Seasoning Beef Jerky





