Take a French cooking class with Vol Hoops star Yves Pons

Living East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This French superstar not only brings the heat on the court, but in the kitchen.

Vol Hoops‘, Yves Pons, is partnering up with Make-A-Wish East Tennessee to cook for wishes. This virtual fundraiser will showcase Pons’ love for cooking, as he walks participants through an incredible French dish perfect for the fall season. Funds raised from this cooking class will sponsor wishes for East Tennessee children living with critical illnesses.

“Cooking with Yves Pons” will take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25. Purchase tickets online to enjoy a lively lesson on French cuisine, all while helping make wishes for children come true.

