MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Hike MoCo welcomes hikers from all over the world to Morgan County to explore the many beautiful trails that can be found throughout the region.

When Erin and Kathy Howard first started the Facebook group “Hike MoCo” to give visitors to Morgan county a place to find the best hiking trails, they did not know that the group was going to become so successful. With waterfalls, overlooks, and seasonal flower blooms Morgan county has an abundance of natural beauty that is waiting for you to explore.

For more information visit the Hike MoCo Facebook page or their page on the Morgan County Tourism Alliance website.