KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in a tiny home? At the Women’s Spectacular, we had the chance to speak with the owners of Incredible Tiny Homes about the benefits of living small.

Incredible Tiny Homes represents a dream to provide an affordable and comfortable housing for everyone. In 2014 Randy Jones started Incredible Tiny Homes in Morristown, Tennessee with a passion to pursue a professional standard of craftsmanship. Incredible Tiny Homes builds your home indoors at our not so incredibly tiny factory to ensure the highest quality of craftsmanship from beginning to end as you work with us to customize and build you tiny home.

You have the chance to win one of these incredible homes. Incredible Tiny Homes runs a daily YouTube channel, with a goal of building a following of 100,000 subscribers. Once that goal is reached, they’ll give away a tiny home.

Learn more about what they offer at incredibletinyhomes.com.