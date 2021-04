KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)-- The sounds of spring are now in the air at Anakeesta during the Blooms and Tunes Event. Local music in Black Bear Village really puts the 'tunes' in this new brand new event. Guests will enjoy live music every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday while they relax in the village. From Classic Bluegrass and mountain fiddling to your favorite country hits as Karen Bentz explains the stage at Black Bear Village will be rocking out with the very best bands.