KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Go through the decades of a beloved genre of music.

The Knox County Public Library is hosting a series of events dedicated to the history of Rock n’ Roll. Starting on April 14, the Lawson McGhee Library will holding classes with a new discussion every week.

University of Tennessee School of Music Professor and well-known musician, Sean McCollough, will be hosting the event. From the roots of Rock n’ Roll to diving in various decades such as the 1950s through the 1970s, will be covered.

The series is free and will cater to all ages. McCollough is excited to speak about a music era that many attending have actually lived, rather than the students he regularly teaches at UT.

In fact, his History of Rock n’ Roll course is one of the most in-demand classes, and can be very hard to get in.

For more information on this event, visit their website.