SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tons of adventure awaits in the Smoky Mountains, and that is where you will find a local zoo with a lot to offer.

Opened in 2001, the RainForest Adventures Discovery Zoo is open year-round for people to come and enjoy. RainForest Adventures features over 600 live animals representing over 130 species, including lemurs, snakes, tortoises, monkeys, and even axolotls. The zoo hosts family-friendly shows daily, and many of the exhibits allow you to get a close look, and sometimes interact, with the animals inside.

RainForest Adventures is located at 109 NASCAR Drive in Sevierville. They are able to host different school groups at the zoo (max. group size in 250 students). To learn more about this zoo, you can head to the RainForest Adventures website for more information.