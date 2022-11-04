KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Fashion is unique with this local business.

Vicki Love Designs has been creating custom leather designs for 47 years. Vicki Love, founder, says her work is based off of originality and creativity, so you can always strut one-of-a-kind, exclusive, and unique apparel.

She will be at the 56th Annual Foothills Craft Guild Fine Art showthis weekend. Her work will be on display and for sale.

When asked why she loves what she does she says, “My desire is that my work makes people happy. It is pure joy to me when something I have made is cherished as someone’s favorite thing. I believe that the owner will have more joy and radiate this to those they come in contact with, and that the magic of the deep woods will continue.”

Visit her website to see her work up close and find your next favorite piece.