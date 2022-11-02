KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – At EDP Biotech they specialize in creating early detection systems giving patients the most valuable of resources, Time.

At EDP Biotech the community has the opportunity to take part in the development of early detection systems that save lives and lead innovation in the medical industry. When most people think of clinical trials they think of pharmaceuticals but at EDP Biotech their focus is early detection, therefore medications and treatments are not a part of their process.

Utilizing state-of-the-art equipment, an experienced team of scientists, and resources from experts in the medical field world-wide EDP Biotech has or is developing early detection systems for COVID, Flu, and cancer just to name a few.

