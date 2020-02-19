Take the plunge for Special Olympics Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Join hundreds brave souls across the state for the coolest thing you’ll do in 2020! Whether you jump, run, or tiptoe in you’ll be helping us build a bigger, better and COOLER community for 17,000+ Special Olympics athletes. The Polar Plunge has become the signature fundraising event of Special Olympics. Plunges take place all over the US. With nine plunges taking place in Tennessee February.

The Knoxville Polar Plunge will take place on Saturday, February 22 at the World’s Fair Park where we will have our very own pool set up! Onsite registration at 10:00 am, costume contest will be at 11:00 and the Plunge begins at 11:30. All plungers and volunteers will receive a free lunch provided by Chicken Salad Chick.

There is still time to register to participate or donate. Onsite registration is available. Spectators are encouraged to join us for the event.

Special Olympics Tennessee has helped thousands of children and adults with intellectual disabilities realize new dreams through sports training and competition.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Special Olympics transforms lives through the joy of sport, every day, everywhere. We are the world’s largest sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities: with 4.4 million athletes in 170 countries — and millions more volunteers and supporters. We are also a global social movement.

For more information visit: http://www.polarplungetn.com