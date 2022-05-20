KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – You haven’t seen a carnival like this.

On Saturday, May 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Berean Christian School will be holding their annual Epic Day. What started out as a fundraiser for the school’s soccer team, has now transformed into a community carnival with everything you can imagine.

Tickets are $7 upon arrival and can get you in on activities like a petting zoo, laser tag, axe throwing, and even the longest obstacle course. There is not one thing missing on this fun day out.

Coach Mike McDonald has been putting on Epic Day for several years now. As a man of faith, he has also started a program at BCS called Great Blessings. This program allows students to bring in special donated items to then go to a deserving member of the community. He says it is a great way for our youth to see someone being blessed by their own doing.

For more information on Epic Day, visit the school’s website.