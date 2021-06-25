Taking Taco’s to the next level with CJ’s Tacos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Get ready for a taco that will turn your taste buds upside down! We’re talking specialty pan fried taco’s with our friends from CJ’s Tacos. Christopher Jones and Casey Ford started this concept and now have two food trucks and a CJ’s Tacos Restaurant inside the Embassy Suites on Gay Street!

Today we are learning more about how they got their start and also how you can bring these delicious taco’s to your upcoming wedding or event! For more information on CJ’s Tacos you can head to cjstacos.com

