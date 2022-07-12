KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mack Mental Health Group offers a variety of services to the community with a focus on men’s mental wellness.

Even with a focus on men’s mental health, less than 30% of George Mack’s clients are male and this ratio seems fairly commonplace. George believes this is due to men’s engrained patterns that lead us to “walking it off” but that does not fix the contributing issues. When men focus on their mental wellness it does not just create positive effects for the individual, but for everyone in their orbit from family to friends to co-workers.

For more information visit the Mack Mental Health Group website.