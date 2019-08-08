Taking you behind the magic at PureMagic Carwash

Breaking News
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Get ready to experience a car wash unlike any other in East Tennessee! Our Friends from PureMagic Carwash are excited to bring you a new location with brand new technology! The new Bearden location is right at the corner of Kingston Pike and Walker Springs Drive, the exact spot where the Old Shoney’s Restaurant stood for years. Now you can experience all the magic for yourself as the Rooney Family prepares for the grand opening! Jim and Teri Rooney walk our Kelli Smith through their new car wash experience.

