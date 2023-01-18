KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – New you, better you.

2023 is here and it is time to take a closer look into your space and clean out some items that might not be serving its purpose anymore.

From closets, refrigtators, pantries, and even garages there are numerous places to tackle this January.

Host of Living East Tennessee, Tala Shatara, calls herself and avid fashionista and with that comes an abundance of clothing. It was time to call in the reinforcements.

Kelsey Miller is a personal stylist and closet organizer who is ready to tackle any situation your home might have. Her business Kloset’s By Kelsey is your chance to work alongside an expert that can help you keep the important pieces and help you say goodbye to others.

She keeps trends, comfort, and practicality in her mind when helping addressing what items stay and what items go.

Cleaning can be tedious which is why Kelsey wants her clients to feel at ease and even have fun while doing it. “This can be a long process; grab a glass of wine, put some music on and watch the time fly by,” she says.

For more information and to get this process started with Kelsey, visit her website.