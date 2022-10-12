KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local organization is gearing up for their biggest event yet.

On Friday, October 21 at the Brookside, The Wesley House Community Center will be holding their largest annual event, the Masquerade Ball. The evening will be full of food, drinks, and a silent auction. The Wesley House Kid’s Dance Team will also be performing a special number that is said to always be the highlight of the evening. Tickets and tables are still online to buy.

The Wesley House provides resources and care to the Mechanicsville, Lonsdale and Beaumont communities in the region. They focus on offering high-quality, affordable, and accessible childcare, quality connection within the senior community, and emerging needs such as food insecurity.

Living East Tennessee’s, Tala Shatara, is excited to be throwing her hat in the ring this year. Tala is running for Wesley House Queen against three other candidates. By the end of the Masquerade Ball, whomever has raised the most funds to the Wesley House will take home the crown and title. Support Tala’s fundraiser here.

The Wesley House is excited to be hosting their annual Masquerade Ball. Pilot Company, AXLE Logistics, Denark Construction, and WATE Six on Your Side are proud sponsors of this event.

Visit their website for more information on the Wesley House and how to get involved.