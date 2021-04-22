Talking sustainability on Earth Day with doTERRA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For those looking to celebrate Earth Day by replacing synthetic fragrances from candles, air fresheners and other scented products, doTERRA might be the answer.

Living East Tennessee spoke with Missy Larson, the vice president of philanthropy with doTERRA, about sustainability. Their name means “Gift of the Earth.”

“It is one of our most important things we focus on here at doTERRA,” Larson said. “We source our oils in 45 different nations and to source that, well, we have to really be sustainable both with the earth and also with people.”

doTERRA works with small-scale farmers all over the world, which allows the company to understand how they are planting.

“Sustainability of the earth is all part of that whole model we put into every one of our oils to make sure they are the most pure,” Larson said.

Every donation goes back out to the cause because doTERRA handles all the administrative fees and so forth, Larson said.

To shop or learn more about doTERRA, visit their website. Your purchase of oils supports small-scale farmers, Larson said.

Larson also recommended that people interested in learning more about sustainability and essential oils, visit this website.