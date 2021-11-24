KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Unique and personal gifts are at a Knoxville business.

Tall Man Toys and Comics brought in some items that are guaranteed to make a special person smile this holiday season.

They not only have timeless collectable items, but also give you the opportunity to buy high value items for a lesser price.

They specialize in Funko Pops, which are collectable figurines that are based off popular culture, sports, and musical icons. Tall Man Toys and Comics have a wide variety of Funko Pop’s including Friends, The Office, Marvel, and even Queen.

Head over to their store to start your collection.