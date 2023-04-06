MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On April 6, National Tartan Day is observed in the U.S. every year. It commemorates the day that the Declaration of Arbroath, which is known as the Scottish Declaration of Independence, and it was signed in 1320.

Here in East Tennessee, there are many celebrating, including at Casual Pint in Maryville. It’s also a celebration that helps support Maryville College. There will be plenty of kilts and bagpipes to see and a lot of beer to drink beginning at 5 p.m.

The event will also help with the upcoming Scottish Festival that takes place in May. To find out more check out Scottish Festival and Games’ website.