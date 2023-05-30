KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Candado Tacos, at Pinnacle at Turkey Creek, is a full-service restaurant with a cool vibe. They serve crave-able, fresh, and innovative tacos, dips, bowls, and delicious margaritas.

A few of their best-selling tacos include “Lucy’s Fire” and “Blue Dream,” and they also offer build-your-own customized tacos. Their margaritas are made with fresh-fruit purees. It’s the perfect way to indulge and enjoy Taco Tuesday.

Condado Tacos is all about ‘Come As You Are,’ and they welcome everyone. The restaurant has a fun vibe, plus it’s very colorful with original hand-painted mural art, all themed to the Knoxville location and done by local Tennessee artists.

To learn more about Candado Tacos and its three locations in Tennessee, check out their website.