KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bon Appétit, y’all.

Experience many flavors on Saturday, October 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. when the 8th annual Taste of Turkey Creek returns to the Pinnacle shopping center. Tickets are 25 dollars per person, and are expected to sell out.

With over 30 vendors of food, drink, and items to shop, this family-friendly event is expecting over 1,000 people. This year, you can have all the bacon, barbecue, and bourbon you can find. Restaurants in Knoxville and around East Tennessee will be serving the best off their menu items.

Ticket sales will benefit the Pat Summit Foundation, an organization that provides grants towards non-profits and companies geared towards treatment, care and research towards those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

Watch below to hear their story and how you can support them.

Taste of Turkey Creek has raised over 100,000 to the Pat Summit Foundation.

Due to the pandemic, that number could have been higher. Turkey Creek Pinnacle has had to cancel their last two events, but are happy to be returning this year bigger and better.

Over the past ten years, Turkey Creek Pinnacle has seen much expansion in that time. They are excited to have welcomed their newest neighbor, TopGolf.

Watch below to hear about future plans.

Turkey Creek is a staple part of the shopping experiences here in East Tennessee. Although you can shop until you drop, you also have the opportunity to support local businesses. Send Senior Citizens Love is a local non-profit that supports local seniors and their families with personalized care packages to be delivered to them.

Turkey Creek Pinnacle event is already planning their next event, and it will put you in the jolly mood. All is Bright will be held on Friday, November 18 for their annual 60-foot tree lighting and Christmas fun. Send Senior Citizens Love will be supported throughout this event and you can stop by and send a care package to an older adult in your life.

Ashley Lynch, founder and operator, is ready to help you put a smile on someone near and dear to your heart. Visit her website to place an order.

Taste of Turkey Creek is ready to serve you. Join them in the Moda Nail Salon shopping center to find all the action.

For more information an upcoming events on Pinnacle Turkey Creek, visit their website