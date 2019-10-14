Ta’Vie Boutique hosting Fall Fashion Soiree to support United Way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ta’Vie Boutique is presenting some of the top trends of the season at the 2019 Fall Fashion Soiree. The boutique is partnering with the United Way of Greater Knoxville for this event with 100% of the proceeds from ticket sales going to support UWGK.

In addition to the amazing fashion show, curated by Ta’Vie Boutique’s owner Trisha Condra Harris, there will also be a special presentation of jewelry along with giveaways by Jewelry Television.

The event is happening, October 17, 2019, starting at 6:30 PM at JTV in Knoxville.

Find event info and ticket information here.