KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Get your taste buds ready for an all-new taste at the popular Mediterranean chain.

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is continuing to innovate and deliver creativity to the modern Mediterranean menu.

From now until Sunday, September 3 you can choose from a wide variety of options including two limited-time items, the Southern-Style Lamb Burger and Athens Cobb Salad.

The burger features two griddled-cooked seasoned American lamb patties, a toasted Kaiser bun, spicy pimento cheese, sliced tomato, and grilled red onions.

Southern-Style Lamb Burger

Athens Cobb Salad is bringing more fresh tastes to your summer season. It is filled with fresh mixed lettuces, diced tomatoes, marinated garbanzo beans, crumbled feta, pickled red onions, crispy bacon, and a sliced egg, topped with Taziki’s Greek Yogurt Ranch dressing. No wonder many are calling this salad a “show stopper.”

Athens Cobb Salad

The new summer menu is offering more fresh options with some older favorites that fans already love. Other new menu options include the Spicy Harissa Hummus and Chicken, and Chicken Chutney Sandwich. The Mediterranean Lamb Burger is also becoming a permanent item on their menu for those who anticipate it every year.

There is something also for the kids. Taziki’s has also added a KidZiki’s section with many options for children under 12. They even have the chance to create their own dip.

All of these new menu items are important to note, as the Mediterian diet has been named the best overall diet in the U.S. News & World Report annual findings for the last 6 years.

For more information and to find your nearest location, visit their website.