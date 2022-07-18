TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) – When you are out enjoying a day on the lake the last thing on your mind if getting stranded. If it happens, TBART is here is save the day.

TBART stands for the Tellico Boaters Assistance Response Team and this organization takes it upon themselves to protect and educate boaters on Tellico Lake. Offering a variety of boating safety workshops and classes, TBART wants to make sure that everyone who would like to enjoy a day on the lake are prepared for anything. If the worst were to happen, TBART has rescue boats located at various points on the lake and is available 365 days a year to provide assistance to stranded boaters.

For more information visit the TBART website.