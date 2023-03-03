KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology helps give students the opportunity to acquire marketable skills for entry into the labor market, or upgrade present skills and knowledge of persons already employed.

They provide workforce training, for good-paying careers for citizens that are in high demand; Their Heavy Equipment Operator training is an example of how their college worked with business and industry to identify workforce needs and create a training opportunity that met their needs. TCAT is affordable, with many or most students eligible to attend tuition free and graduate with no debt. Their systemwide mission statement is short and simple: Student Success and Workforce Development.

They offer open-entry enrollment and permit students to begin on an individual level. Pace and progress will be measured against the curriculum’s customary hours, and students will exit when specified competencies are met. Instructional methods are individualized and competency-based.

It’s a personalized educational experience, allowing anyone the opportunity to turn their dreams into a reality.

To learn more about TCAT, visit their website.