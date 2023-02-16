KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Celebrate and introduce your child to Black History Month.

All February long the East Tennessee community will be holding various events in honor of black history and culture, and it is never too early to teach children about this nationally recognized holiday.

On Thursday, February 16 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm The Muse Knoxville will be offering play and story time, as well as community leaders dressed up like black historical figures in a real-life wax museum. This event is free for the public.

“Love Is The Answer” is an annual event The Muse Knoxville puts on to celebrate Black History Month for the February installment of Once Upon a Muse: Storyteller series.

This event is presented by Knoxville Utilities Board, Tennessee Valley Authority, and South Arts.

For more information on The Muse Knoxville, visit their website and Facebook page.