KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Children are constantly being exposed to prescription and recreational drug use and one local organization is starting the conversation on how to teach them about safety, stigmas, and prevention.

The Generation Rx program is one of Metro Drug Coalition’s programs that aim to support those who are surrounded or affected by substance and alcohol misuse.

This program is for children in kindergarten all the way up to high school seniors. The nonprofit uses fun activities to relay messages about substance use and ways to prevent it from happening to them.

Over-the-counter and prescription medications are easily visible and within reach for many children under the age of 10. These activities will teach about safety and how to use certain substances properly if and when needed. Those looking to get their children involved in these conversations can be offered through small or large group programs.

They even provide a toolkit for parents or caregivers looking to discuss further in their homes.

As for older children and teens, the Generation Rx program becomes more in-depth. Schools within Knox County are able to work alongside Metro Drug Coalition through their “My Drug-Free Life” series. The event will feature impactful presentations, engaging activities, and resource information.

These programs are designed to take children through the dangers of substance abuse while also de-stigmatizing those who struggle with these types of disorders. In addition to prescription drug safety, older children will also learn of the dangers behind recreational drugs including tobacco and marijuana.

To get your child signed up or involved, visit their website.