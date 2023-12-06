KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ted Russell Lincoln unveiled its grand opening of the brand-new Lincoln Vitrine. A vitrine is a glass case that is used to display fine wares or specimens. The fine specimens that sit inside of this vitrine are their elegant Lincoln models!

You can experience an aura of luxury from the moment you pull into the parking lot with a new luxury vitrine Lincoln service drive, complete with the latest technology that is capable of instantly reporting on tire condition and alignment. You will also find a dedicated showroom, sales staff, and Lincoln delivery area in the vitrine.

A luxury sales and service experience awaits you at Ted Russell Lincoln.