KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Planet Fitness is offering up their High School Summer Pass Program, which offers teens a way to stay active during summer when school is out.

The program gives high schools between 14 and 19 years old in the United States and Canada, to work out for free in a safe and comfortable place until the end of August.

According to Planet Fitness, around 19.1% of teens are obese and 11.6 percent are overweight in Tennessee. Also with many teens facing mental health struggles (around 61%), and struggling to find ways to stay energized, fitness can be a great solution.

Planet Fitness will award five $10,000 scholarships to five teens nationwide ($50,000 total) who will be selected via a TikTok video submission contest. To enter, teens are asked to post a TikTok video tagging @planetfitness using the hashtags #contest and #HSSP23US that describes their High School Summer Pass experience.

New this year, the top five schools with the most student sign-ups on the Leaderboard will each receive $10,000 for a total of $50,000, which can be used to fund athletic equipment, field renovations, physical fitness classes, and health and wellness classes.

For more information on High School Summer Pass, including how to sign up for the free membership at any Planet Fitness location, check out their website.