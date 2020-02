KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)-- If you are searching for that perfect job right now, you are in luck! Dollywood is gearing up for it's 35th season and they are looking for a few good men and women to fill some important roles.

The Dollywood company is looking to fill part-time and full-time positions at Dollywood, Splash Country, and Dreammore Resort and Spa that have the potential to become careers.