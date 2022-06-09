KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get your child active this summer break with an unreal perk.

This summer, students enrolled in high school can receive a free gym membership with Planet Fitness. Those between the ages of 14-19 can stay active and healthy until Wednesday, Aug 31.

We chatted with Fitness expert and host of PBS’s Step It Up with Steph, Stephanie Mansour. She told us about the latest products and services to get your hands on this summer.

Just because the summer season is here doesn’t mean we should quit our workouts. Keep the momentum going with top quality products.

To keep up with Stephanie and her at-home workouts, follow her on Instagram.