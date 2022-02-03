KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Virtual doctor visits have been on the rise in the past couple years, and many are starting to use it more.

Fast Pace Urgent Care is now offering Telehealth visits. We got to speak with Lindsay Quebodeaux, PA-C at Fast Pace Urgent Care, and answer all of your questions for these type of visits.

By accepting most of major insurances, they can provide many different services, solely through your computer screen. Services include medication refills, cold and flu symptoms, seasonal allergies, skin conditions, and many others.

Visit their website for more information or to schedule a visit.