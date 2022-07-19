TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Since 1987, a number of people, specifically those who have retired, have called Tellico Village home.

The first residents moved to Tellico Village on February 6, 1987. Today, more than 5,300 people reside in this East Tennessee town that lies along the shores of Tellico Lake. Tellico Village is actually split into two parts — the Loudon County side and the Monroe County side which is called Kahite. Storyteller Allante Walker spoke to Tellico Village and town historian Gary Mulliner about the town’s evolution over the past three decades.

If you would like to learn more about this gorgeous planned community in East Tennessee, you can head to the Tellico Village website for more information.