TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) – From September 30th to October 1st The Village Quilters will present “Creative Threads” a quilt show that celebrates the craft and offers visitors the chance to experience the talent of local artisans.

The Village Quilters are a talented club out of Tellico Village that specialize in all things quilting. With silverware holders, handbags, and even fashionable clothing quilting has many applications that the uninitiated have yet to experience. That is why The Village Quilters organize their “Creative Threads” quilt show, to welcome everyone to experience the joy of quilting. If you find yourself wanting to try it for yourself, they have you covered with vendors from across the region.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit The “Creative Threads” event website.