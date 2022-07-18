TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) – From building ramps and furniture for local organizations to support the Toys for Tots program with hundreds of custom made toys, the Tellico Village Woodworkers use their skills to give back.

Tellico Village has no shortage of talent and with many residents being retired, they have the ability to make a huge difference within our community. Utilizing their skills as carpenters the Tellico Village Woodworkers club supports a variety of organizations throughout East Tennessee. From building ramps for churches to creating hundreds of toy a year for the Toys for Tots program, the Woodworkers have leveraged their skills to support those around them. With decades of knowledge, the club also offers mentorship programs that allow those with minimal experience to learn the craft and a tool loaning program that allows members to fine tuned their abilities.

For more information visit the Tellico Village Woodworkers Club website.