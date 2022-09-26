CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Aquarium is updating their six story high IMAX screen for their theater just in time for a run of the Oscar winning film “Avatar”.

The Tennessee Aquarium prides itself on being current when it comes to technological advances and that includes maintenance on their impressive facility. In addition to experiencing the wonders of sea life and the adventure of river life, you can take in a variety of IMAX films at the Tennessee Aquarium. To keep up with the times the Tennessee Aquarium has just updated their six story high IMAX screen to provide a unique cinematic experience. You can check it out for yourself current showing are available on the Tennessee Aquarium website.

For more information or movie times visit The Tennessee Aquarium website.