Tennessee boutique owner featured on reality TV

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This Southern Belle is making her name known with a guest appearance on the brand-new Netflix series: “DeMarcus Family Rules.” This reality TV show spotlights Rascal Flatts’ bassist, Jay DeMarcus, his wife Allison and their family as they navigate through the twists and turns of family fun.

Paige Dennis, longtime friend of Allison DeMarcus, is also the owner of Joann’s, a prom and pageant gown store in Union City, Tenn. During her debut on “DeMarcus Family Rules,” Dennis shares her battle with infertility and shows off her big Tennessee personality in the process.

