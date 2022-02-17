MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Correction’s (TDOC) Maryville Field Office teams up with the American Job Center to host a community resource and career fair.

For those who may have faced adversity in their lives, getting back into the work force can be difficult, especially for those with criminal records. But it has been proven that if these at-risk individuals can find reliable work the chances of them going back to a life a crime plummet exponentially. The Tennessee Department of Correction is doing what they can to support these individuals and provide them with the tools to not only find gainful employment, but stay on the right path.

This event kicks off on Friday February 18th and runs from 9am thru 12pm. For more information with the TDOC website.