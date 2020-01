MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – For nearly 15 years, Carolyn Jarnigan has made it her mission to serve Hamblen County, one meal at a time.

Through her local non-profit, Tennessee Food on Foot, Inc., Jarnigan and her team live by one of her favorite Bible verses: Matthew 25:35. By feeding the hungry, giving drinks to the thirsty and providing strangers a home away from home, Tennessee Food on Foot, is on a mission to eliminate child hunger in the Morristown community.