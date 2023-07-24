KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Golf Association returns to East Tennessee for the 24th Tennessee Match Play Championship.

The Men’s Match Championship will be held on Tuesday, July 25 through Friday, July 28 at The Links at Kahite in Vonore. The 64-player field will be filled by top players in the state as well as people who played well enough to qualify for the tournament.

The match was first played from 1984 to 1987 and then resumed play in 2004. The tournament trophy is named after Tennessee Golf Hall of Famer, Tim Jackson, who holds the record for most Tennessee Golf Association wins.

Match Play is one of the more interactive formats of competitive golf because not only are players being challenged by the course, but they also have to score better than the person they’re playing against.

The Tennessee Golf Association has been promoting Amateur golf through events and member benefits like official USGA Handicaps and golf discounts in the Volunteer State since 1914.

If you are interested in playing within the association, you can register here.

Come out and enjoy the game while visiting The Links at Kahite golf course. The site is known within Tellico Village as East Tennessee’s hidden gem. For more information and to become a member, visit their website.