KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s time to ‘Get Yer Pirate On!’ The Tennessee Pirate Festival is back for two weekends of family fun. The 5th annual Tennessee Pirate Fest begins in Harriman, May 22-23 and will continue May 29-31, 2021.

The fest includes 8 acres of outdoor fun, 7 stages of entertainment, food venders and much more.