KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One field, two division one quarterbacks and a whole community to see what it looks like when two worlds collide on the turf before the football season truly begins. The Pac-12 and SEC came together to play, but not each other. In this moment, it all for the kids.

Tennessee’s very own, Joe Milton and Shedeur Sanders with the Colorado Buffaloes came together at Dick’s House of Sport to provide younger athletes with their own perspective on the game of football and their roles as quarterbacks.

Tennessee QB Joe Milton (left) and Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders (right) wrap up masterclass at Dick’s House of Sport.

“This is an unbelievable facility we’re at,” Sanders said. “I wish I had this growing up,” he said.

The young athletes got to battle it out on the field and show the two college athletes what they were capable of.

“It’s a good experience,” Sanders said. “You can tell these kids look up to me and Joe, so it’s amazing just being out here.”

After all the play, it was time to bring up the game plan for the upcoming Tennessee season. Milton shared what it’s going to take to have another successful year, and hopefully an even better outcome.

“We’re always doing it for each other,” Milton said. “We built that brotherhood over winter break and now through spring ball, you know we have to understand each other, knowing that the coaches can’t cross the white line,” he said.

To keep up with both Milton and Sanders‘ journey, follow them on Instagram.