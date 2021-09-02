Tennessee School of Beauty to honor beauty professionals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – To honor the beauty professionals in Tennessee, the Tennessee School of Beauty and Beauty School Bobbi are excited to launch the Tennessee Beauty Professional Awards. This inaugural contest will allow the public to nominate beauty professionals, as well as allowing self-nomination in certain categories.

“Being a 4th generation owner of Tennessee School of Beauty, I’ve had the honor to knows some incredibly talented people during my lifetime,” said Adam Brown, owner of Tennessee School of Beauty. “We wanted to create this contest an an annual event to simply recognize those that excel in their chosen field.”

Although Tennessee School of Beauty is sponsoring the contest, where beauty professionals received an education has no impact on the contest. Beauty and business professionals as well as the general public will judge the entries.

Nominations can be made at TennesseeBeautyProfessionalAwards.com.