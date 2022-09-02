KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There is no better partner for your University of Tennessee Football tailgate than the Tennessee Shine Co. With a flavor for everyone, including the Big Orange Dreamsicle, Tennessee Shine Co. minis are the perfect addition to your pregame.

The Tennessee Shine Co. is a 5th generation family owned and operated distillery that takes great pride in maintaining their local roots right here in East Tennessee. With a variety of flavors that are all remarkably delicious, there is a taste for everyone at Tennessee Shine Co. including their “Big Orange Dreamsicle” just in time for gameday.

Although many folks such as owner, operator, and racecar driver Blake Jones (and yours truly) like to drink Tennessee Shine Co. moonshine straight, it is the perfect match for any mixed drink. Blake and Meg show us how to make one of their signature beverages, the Black Moon Margarita.

Recipe for Black Moon Margarita

1 oz TN Shine Blackberry Moonshine

1.25 oz TN Shine Corn Whiskey

3 oz Sour Mix

.5oz Orange Juice

For gameday the perfect companion is the Tennessee Shine Co. minis. They travel easy and are the perfect size to get the party going.

For more information or to purchase what you need for your next tailgate party visit the Tennessee Shine Co. website.