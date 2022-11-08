PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Tennessee Shino Company (TN Shine Co.) you can explore the rich history of moonshine in Tennessee and sample a wide selection of their products.

From their sweet “Buttersquatch Moonshine” to “Straight off the Still” moonshine, there is something for every taste at the Tennessee Shine Company. If moonshine is not your interest, they also distill vodka and whiskey. But creating unique flavors that can only be found at the TN Shine Co. is not an easy task, not ever flavor is a smashing success.

While searching far and wide for a “Pickle” moonshine, the results never quite passed the quality test but pickle lovers can still get the TN Shine Co. pickles which are stored in moonshine to give them a bit of a bite.

If you find yourself at a TN Shine Co. tasting bar, ask for a “Living East Tennessee” which was created by host Eric Brazeal and mixes together the Buttersquatch moonshine with the Nanner’s Pudding moonshine. Make sure you watch the two mix together as the effect is mesmerizing.

Before or after sampling what the TN Shine Co has to offer, take a moment to experience the vibrant history of moonshine in Tennessee by taking the impressive tour offered at the Pigeon Forge location. Step back in history to see how moonshine has evolved from illegal substance to beloved past-time.

For more information visit the Tennessee Shine Company’s website.