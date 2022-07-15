KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – All summer long you can fill up you calendar with various events put on by the Tennessee Smokies.

What is a baseball game without a good and warm hotdog? Well, lucky for you on Thursday, July 14 all hotdogs will be 1 dollar alongside 3 dollar beers.

On Saturday, July 16 fans of the popular psychedelic rock band, The Grateful Dead, can enjoy a night full of their best songs by cover band, The Stolen Faces. The concert will start before the game at 5:40 p.m. and after the game for a post show.

On the following day, the first 1,000 people in the stadium for when the Smokies take on the Biloxi Shuckers will receive a free limited edition baseball tee. Sizes will range from XS to XXL.

For more upcoming events and tickets to the next game, visit their website.