KODAK Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Smokies are back in playoffs since 2013.

The East Tennessee minor league team are excited to announce the start of their 3-game playoff series that will advance them in a championship series. It has been 9 years since the Smokies have entered a playoff game, and they are now celebrating with you.

Starting Tuesday, September 20 an All-You-Can-Eat buffet will be on standby for under 25 dollars as well as 3 dollar draft beers and refills .

There is still time to get tickets and enjoy the last few weeks of summer with some good baseball. Living East Tennessee’s Tala Shatara and Eric Brazeal were at the home plate throwing the first pitch of the game.

The next playoff game will be on Thursday, September 21 as the Smokies prepare to take on Huntsville, Alabama.

For more information on tickets and season passes, visit their website.