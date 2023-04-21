KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – There is still time to watch two Minor League Tennessee baseball teams go head-to-head.

The Tennessee Smokies and Chattanooga Lookouts will play against each other on April 21-23 at the Smokies stadium in Kodak. Games start at 7:00 pm and tickets are on sale now.

On Friday, April 21 fans will get to salute and cheer on those who work in healthcare as the Tennessee Smokies give back and honor those who work on the front lines. Healthcare professionals who show a photo ID at the box office will receive free tickets to the game. Healthcare workers will also have the chance to win an autographed baseball and other prizes.

Saturday, April 22 is Bigfoot Night where fans are encouraged to spot the Loch Ness Monster throughout the park.

On Sunday, April 23, spend the day right with their Family Funday Sunday featuring their annual Touch-A-Truck event. Attendees can see specialty vehicles up close for a play time like no other.

For more information on tickets and the full schedule, visit their website.