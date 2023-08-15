KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Smokies Minor League Baseball team has a homestand to finish off the August baseball schedule.

From Tuesday, August 15th through Sunday, August 20th, the Tennessee Smokies will have home games every night starting at 7:00pm, and at 2:00pm that Sunday against Rocket City Trash Pandas.

For each game, there will be plenty of fun events and activities. On Tuesday, kids 12 and under are invited to run the bases after the game. On Wednesday, the game highlight is the “All-You-Can-Eat-Wednesday,” where fans can enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, baked beans and potato salad buffet style.

The excitement continues into Thursday, for “Thirsty Thursday,” when fans can enjoy a 20oz beer for only $3.

Then, over the weekend, Friday’s game will feature “Princess in the Park Night.” Fans can meet their favorite princesses for meet-and-greets, photographs and more. Plus, there will be in-between inning entertainment. Saturday’s homestand game will feature, Tennessee Night, Joe Milton Bobblehead giveaways for the first 1,000 fans at the ballpark, and their ever-popular Summer Fireworks Series.

Sunday will round out the Tennessee Smokies fun with “Family Friendly Sunday.” Fans can get 4 meal vouchers, 2 wristbands to Homer Hound’s Playland for only $76 (a value of $114).

To learn more about the Tennessee Smokies, check out their website.